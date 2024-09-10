News
The United States steps up sanctions over Iran missile deliveries to Russia
World News
2024-09-10 | 12:11
High views
Share
Share
0
min
The United States steps up sanctions over Iran missile deliveries to Russia
The United States on Tuesday unveiled fresh sanctions against ten people and six firms in Russia and Iran in response to what it called Iran's "escalatory" decision to send ballistic missiles to Russia, in a response coordinated with European allies.
The US State Department also sanctioned Tehran's flag carrier Iran Air "for operating or having operated in the transportation sector of the Russian Federation economy," the Treasury Department said in a statement.
AFP
