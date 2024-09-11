Trump claims ABC-hosted US presidential debate was 'rigged' against him

2024-09-11 | 08:06
Trump claims ABC-hosted US presidential debate was 'rigged' against him
0min
Trump claims ABC-hosted US presidential debate was 'rigged' against him

Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed -- without providing evidence -- that the debate between him and rival Kamala Harris was "rigged."

"It was a rigged deal, as I assumed it would be, because when you looked at the fact that they were correcting everything and not correcting with her," he said on right-wing news channel Fox News.

He also panned pop megastar Taylor Swift for endorsing Harris shortly after the debate, saying: "I was not a Taylor Swift fan... she's a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat, and she'll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace."


AFP

