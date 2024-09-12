Russian missile hits civilian ship with Ukrainian grain in Black Sea: Zelenskiy

World News
2024-09-12 | 09:13
High views
Russian missile hits civilian ship with Ukrainian grain in Black Sea: Zelenskiy
Russian missile hits civilian ship with Ukrainian grain in Black Sea: Zelenskiy

A Russian missile has hit a civilian vessel carrying grain from Ukraine that had already left Ukrainian waters in the Black Sea, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday.

Zelenskiy said the vessel was en route to Egypt.

Reuters
 

World News

Russia

Missile

Ukraine

Black Sea

Volodymyr Zelenskiy

Kyiv urges allies to help shoot down Russian missiles, drones
First face-to-face showdown: Trump-Harris heated presidential debate touch on key topics
