Venezuela rejects US sanctions as 'crime of aggression'

Caracas on Thursday rejected as a "crime of aggression" fresh sanctions imposed by Washington on officials aligned with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, whose reelection claim has been rejected by the United States and other nations.



"Venezuela rejects, in the strongest terms, the new crime of aggression committed by the government of the United States of America against Venezuela... seeking to ingratiate itself with a political class that has resorted to fascist and violent practices to overthrow, without success, the Bolivarian democracy," a foreign ministry statement said.



AFP