U.S. defense secretary Austin delays Israel visit amid Lebanon-Israel border tensions: Axios

World News
2024-09-19 | 13:03
High views
U.S. defense secretary Austin delays Israel visit amid Lebanon-Israel border tensions: Axios
U.S. defense secretary Austin delays Israel visit amid Lebanon-Israel border tensions: Axios

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has postponed his visit to Israel, which was scheduled for early next week, due to recent developments on the Israeli-Lebanese border, according to Barak Ravid, a reporter for Axios, citing two Israeli officials.
 

