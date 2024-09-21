Japan’s Icom: Highly unlikely wireless devices that exploded in Lebanon are our products

Japan’s Icom said it is highly unlikely that the wireless devices that exploded in Lebanon were its products.



Photos of the walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah, which exploded on Wednesday, showed labels reading "ICOM" and "Made in Japan."



“In light of multiple pieces of information that have been revealed so far, chances are extremely low that the wireless devices that exploded were our products,” Icom said in a statement Friday.



Reuters