Xinhua News Agency: More than 200 Chinese nationals evacuated safely from Lebanon

World News
2024-10-02 | 05:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Xinhua News Agency: More than 200 Chinese nationals evacuated safely from Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Xinhua News Agency: More than 200 Chinese nationals evacuated safely from Lebanon

The official Xinhua News Agency reported on Wednesday that the Beijing government has safely evacuated more than 200 Chinese citizens from Lebanon.

Reuters

Lebanon News

World News

China

Nationals

Evacuation

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Israel declares UN chief 'persona non grata' over Iran attack response
Spain to send two military planes to evacuate citizens from Lebanon, Defense Minister says
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:52

Iranian president heads to Qatar on planned visit

LBCI
World News
07:51

Germany summons Iran's ambassador over missile attack on Israel

LBCI
World News
07:42

South Korea to send military aircraft to evacuate citizens from Middle East

LBCI
Middle East News
07:38

Germany urges its nationals to leave Iran

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:51

Germany summons Iran's ambassador over missile attack on Israel

LBCI
World News
07:42

South Korea to send military aircraft to evacuate citizens from Middle East

LBCI
Middle East News
07:38

Germany urges its nationals to leave Iran

LBCI
World News
07:30

Danish police arrest three over Israel embassy blasts

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
16:59

Tehran threatens 'strong attack' on interests of nations intervening against Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:39

20 shells fired from Lebanon target northern Israel, Channel 12 reports

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-09-25

Lebanon's Central Bank requests exceptional payment of three monthly installments for beneficiaries of Circulars 158 and 166

LBCI
Lebanon News
20:41

Israeli military issues urgent warning to west Hadath neighborhood in Beirut’s southern suburbs

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
12:47

Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:03

Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-29

Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-26

Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:31

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation order for specific southern Lebanon villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:56

Lebanese airspace to reopen as air traffic resumes, says Public Works Minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:29

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation alert to residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:46

Lebanon closes airspace for two hours amid regional developments

LBCI
Middle East News
13:08

IRGC: We targeted the occupied territories in response to Ismail Haniyeh, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Abbas Nilforoushan's assassination

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Israeli army releases video from inside Hezbollah tunnel

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:50

Israeli army launches two airstrikes near Al-Zahraa Hospital and Al-Jandoulin roundabout in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:47

Avichay Adraee says Israeli army to continue operations tonight, claims to have found map and tunnel heading toward Israel's border

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More