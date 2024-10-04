News
French FM set to arrive in the Middle East, scheduled to visit Israel
World News
2024-10-04 | 09:51
French FM set to arrive in the Middle East, scheduled to visit Israel
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot is set to arrive in the Middle East and will visit Israel on Monday to participate in a commemoration ceremony for the first anniversary of the Hamas attack on October 7, according to information from Agence France-Presse and his accompanying delegation.
As per the same source, Jean-Noël Barrot will visit Qatar and Saudi Arabia on Saturday, followed by the United Arab Emirates and Jordan on Sunday, before proceeding to Tel Aviv and Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.
World News
Middle East News
France
Middle East
Israel
Hamas
Jean-Noël Barrot
