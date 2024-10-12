Harris to create a bipartisan council of advisors to give policy feedback

World News
2024-10-12 | 00:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Harris to create a bipartisan council of advisors to give policy feedback
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Harris to create a bipartisan council of advisors to give policy feedback

Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate, said on Friday she would create a bipartisan council of advisors to give feedback on policy, if elected in the Nov. 5 election.

Harris also said she would put a Republican in her Cabinet.

"I don't want any "Yes' people. I want people to come in ... and kick the tires on ideas," she said while speaking at an event in Arizona for Republicans supporting her campaign.

"So I'm going to create a bipartisan council so we can put some structure around exactly this point. And do the work that is important," she added.

Harris traveled to Nevada and Arizona from Wednesday through Friday in a southwestern campaign swing. During the trip she participated in events including a Univision town hall in Las Vegas, a meeting with the Culinary Workers Union Local 226, and a campaign rally in Phoenix.

Nevada and Arizona are both considered key battleground states in the election. A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll found that Harris led her Republican rival Donald Trump by three percentage points - 46% to 43%.

Reuters
 

World News

Kamala Harris

Presidential

Election

Republicans

Democratic

United States

LBCI Next
US Treasury's Adeyemo to discuss Russia sanctions on trip to London
China says will issue $325 billion in bonds to boost economy
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-08-03

Kamala Harris ensures Democratic presidential nomination

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-23

Kamala Harris steps up: A new chapter for the Democratic Party in the US presidential race

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-07

Joumblatt urges consensus on presidential election, says Lebanon must not tie its fate to Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-06

Tunisian polling stations open for presidential election

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:24

Trump leads Harris on handling Israel, Ukraine wars: WSJ poll shows

LBCI
World News
02:36

US Treasury's Adeyemo to discuss Russia sanctions on trip to London

LBCI
World News
22:45

China says will issue $325 billion in bonds to boost economy

LBCI
World News
22:40

US soldier sentenced to 14 years in prison for attempting to help Islamic State

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-10

ISF: Detonation of unexploded ordnance in Jalloul, Beirut.

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Jean Abboud: All airlines suspended flights to Beirut airport; MEA plays major role in facilitating travel for Lebanese

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Third Israeli strike on central Beirut: Failed assassination attempt leaves destruction, civilians killed

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-05

Israel's response to Iran: Challenges mount for Israel in potential strike on Iran's nuclear facilities

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:56

Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-10

Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-09

Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Video shows extensive destruction in Baalbek neighborhood after Israeli attack

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-03

British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-03

Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:56

Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI

LBCI
Middle East News
17:27

Hezbollah warns Israelis to stay away from army in residential areas

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Third Israeli strike on central Beirut: Failed assassination attempt leaves destruction, civilians killed

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:55

Hezbollah denies Reuters report attributed to a field commander

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:25

US presses for 'Beirut-Haifa' ceasefire arrangement as Blinken assures Berri of pressure on Israel to avoid civilian targets: Sky News Arabia

LBCI
Lebanon News
22:20

Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon result in multiple casualties

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:28

Israeli army: Chief of Staff and security agency conducted security assessment in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:16

Israeli army claims Hezbollah using ambulances for transporting fighters and weapons

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More