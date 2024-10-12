Harris to create a bipartisan council of advisors to give policy feedback

Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate, said on Friday she would create a bipartisan council of advisors to give feedback on policy, if elected in the Nov. 5 election.



Harris also said she would put a Republican in her Cabinet.



"I don't want any "Yes' people. I want people to come in ... and kick the tires on ideas," she said while speaking at an event in Arizona for Republicans supporting her campaign.



"So I'm going to create a bipartisan council so we can put some structure around exactly this point. And do the work that is important," she added.



Harris traveled to Nevada and Arizona from Wednesday through Friday in a southwestern campaign swing. During the trip she participated in events including a Univision town hall in Las Vegas, a meeting with the Culinary Workers Union Local 226, and a campaign rally in Phoenix.



Nevada and Arizona are both considered key battleground states in the election. A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll found that Harris led her Republican rival Donald Trump by three percentage points - 46% to 43%.



