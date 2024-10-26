UK PM says Iran should not respond to Israeli strikes

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Saturday said Iran should not respond after Israel launched strikes against the Islamic republic in retaliation for a missile barrage.



"On the question of the strikes, I think we need to be really clear that Israel does have the right to defend itself, but we are urging, and have been urging, all sides to show restraint, and that is why I am very clear today, Iran should not be responding to this," he said in Samoa, where he is attending a Commonwealth summit.



AFP