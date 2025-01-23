News
PM-designate Nawaf Salam confirms to Saudi FM his determination to implement reforms in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-23 | 13:00
PM-designate Nawaf Salam confirms to Saudi FM his determination to implement reforms in Lebanon
Lebanon's Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam met with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Thursday evening at his residence in Kraytem. Saudi envoy Yazid bin Farhan and Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid Bukhari attended the meeting.
During the meeting, Prince Faisal congratulated Salam on his appointment and reaffirmed the Kingdom's support for Lebanon. He urged Lebanese leaders to prioritize national interest over narrow political considerations and to advance the necessary reforms.
Salam welcomed the Saudi minister, highlighting the significance of the visit, which comes 15 years after the last visit of a Saudi foreign minister to Lebanon. He emphasized Lebanon's exceptional opportunity and his commitment to capitalize on it in full cooperation with President Joseph Aoun.
The PM-designate reiterated his determination to implement essential political, judicial, administrative, and financial reforms. He also expressed his commitment to restoring Lebanon's natural place within the Arab world and reviving its role alongside its Arab brethren.
