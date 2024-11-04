US voices alarm to Israel over settler violence in West Bank

World News
2024-11-04 | 13:34
High views
US voices alarm to Israel over settler violence in West Bank
US voices alarm to Israel over settler violence in West Bank

The United States on Monday urged Israel to take action over violence by settlers in the West Bank, voicing alarm after the torching of nearly 20 cars near Ramallah.

"The United States is deeply concerned by these and other recent reports of increasing extremist settler violence in the West Bank," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.
 
AFP
 

World News

Middle East News

United States

Israel

West Bank

Ramallah

Matthew Miller

