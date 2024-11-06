Trump wins battleground Georgia, another blow to Harris: US media

World News
2024-11-06 | 00:47
High views
Trump wins battleground Georgia, another blow to Harris: US media
Trump wins battleground Georgia, another blow to Harris: US media

Donald Trump has won the key battleground state of Georgia, U.S. media projected early Wednesday, flipping a state that voted Democratic in 2020 and dealing a major blow to his rival Kamala Harris.

CNN and NBC News made the call in the Republican former president's favor.


