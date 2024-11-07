EU leaders call on Georgia to probe vote 'irregularities'

The leaders of France, Germany and Poland called on Georgia Thursday to quickly probe "numerous irregularities" during a recent parliamentary poll won by the Russia-leaning ruling party but contested by the pro-Western opposition.



In a joint statement, the EU countries' presidents said they were "deeply concerned by the numerous irregularities and voter intimidation" reported during the vote and said they would not be able to support the ex-Soviet republic's ambitions to join the European Union unless it carried out reforms.



AFP