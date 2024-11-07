EU leaders call on Georgia to probe vote 'irregularities'

World News
2024-11-07 | 02:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
EU leaders call on Georgia to probe vote &#39;irregularities&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
EU leaders call on Georgia to probe vote 'irregularities'

The leaders of France, Germany and Poland called on Georgia Thursday to quickly probe "numerous irregularities" during a recent parliamentary poll won by the Russia-leaning ruling party but contested by the pro-Western opposition.

In a joint statement, the EU countries' presidents said they were "deeply concerned by the numerous irregularities and voter intimidation" reported during the vote and said they would not be able to support the ex-Soviet republic's ambitions to join the European Union unless it carried out reforms.

AFP

World News

European Union

Leaders

Georgia

Vote

LBCI Next
Iran says Trump's win is a chance for US to reassess 'wrong policies'
Trump looks forward to meeting Biden at the White House, says campaign
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-01

Georgia's role in shaping the next US presidency: Will Arab and Lebanese voters tip the scale for Trump or Harris?

LBCI
World News
2024-10-28

Kremlin says 'strongly rejects' accusations of interference in Georgia vote

LBCI
World News
2024-10-27

EU chief calls for swift probe into Georgia vote 'irregularities'

LBCI
World News
03:15

German opposition demands confidence vote next week

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:07

Russia says West must enter talks to halt 'destruction of Ukraine's population'

LBCI
World News
03:35

One German FDP minister says will stay in government

LBCI
World News
03:31

'Crucial moment' for Mozambique, opposition leader tells AFP

LBCI
World News
03:15

German opposition demands confidence vote next week

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-16

Nasser Yassin: Emergency plan developed in collaboration with international organizations

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-12

Death toll in Gaza rises to 39,897: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:13

Israel's army issues new evacuation warnings for Haret Hreik, Laylaki, and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Israeli forces target Laylaki and Chiyah areas in Beirut's suburbs

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:36

Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:04

David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701

LBCI
Middle East News
09:46

Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
18:20

Intense Israeli airstrikes pound Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:28

Powerful Israeli airstrikes rock Beirut's southern suburbs, blast heard across capital

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:36

Israel issues new evacuation alerts for Haret Hreik, Ouzai, Tahouitet El Ghadir, and Hadath residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:13

Israel's army issues new evacuation warnings for Haret Hreik, Laylaki, and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:49

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem signals readiness for extended conflict with Israel, outlines conditions for negotiations in new speech

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:04

David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:16

Israeli airstrike hits near Beirut's airport runway (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:11

No evacuation at Beirut airport, operations continue as normal

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More