Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his interior ministry early on Sunday to increase efforts in suppressing extremism inside the country.



"Today, Russian citizens expect more dedication and new results from you in all key areas of work," Putin said in a congratulatory message to the interior ministry's employees on their professional holiday, celebrated in Russia on November 10.



"More work and proactive behavior are also necessary for suppressing extremism. It threatens our sovereignty, constitutional order, and the safety of people in any form and guise."



Reuters