Croatia health minister suspected of graft arrested: PM
World News
2024-11-15 | 03:54
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Croatia health minister suspected of graft arrested: PM
Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic on Friday confirmed the arrest of his health minister shortly after firing the official, as European authorities launched a corruption probe.
"This morning, former minister Vili Beros and two other individuals were arrested as part of an operation conducted" by anti-corruptions officials, Plenkovic said during a press conference.
AFP
World News
Croatia
Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic
Vili Beros
