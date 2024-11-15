Croatia health minister suspected of graft arrested: PM

2024-11-15 | 03:54
Croatia health minister suspected of graft arrested: PM
Croatia health minister suspected of graft arrested: PM

Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic on Friday confirmed the arrest of his health minister shortly after firing the official, as European authorities launched a corruption probe.

"This morning, former minister Vili Beros and two other individuals were arrested as part of an operation conducted" by anti-corruptions officials, Plenkovic said during a press conference.
 
