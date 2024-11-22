Proposed UN climate finance pledge will require "extraordinary" effort: US

A proposed commitment for wealthy nations to pay $250 billion a year to the developing world on climate will require "extraordinary reach", a U.S. official said Friday, signaling a reluctance to negotiate a higher figure.



"It has been a significant lift over the past decade to meet the prior, smaller goal. $250 billion will require even more ambition and extraordinary reach," the senior official said on condition of anonymity after the release of a new draft agreement at COP29 talks in Azerbaijan.

