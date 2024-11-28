Media office of PM Mikati: Cabinet expresses confidence in Lebanese Army and its national role

World News
2024-11-28 | 03:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Media office of PM Mikati: Cabinet expresses confidence in Lebanese Army and its national role
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Media office of PM Mikati: Cabinet expresses confidence in Lebanese Army and its national role

The Media Office of caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati issued a statement clarifying that some media outlets have published fabricated or selective reports about the Cabinet meeting discussions on Wednesday, either in pursuit of a "scoop" or with the intent to undermine the army.

The statement emphasized that the Cabinet session included productive and fruitful discussions, during which Army Commander General Joseph Aoun clearly and accurately presented the complete plan the army intends to implement to enhance its deployment in the south in accordance with U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701. 

It was agreed to submit the plan to the Cabinet for approval before proceeding with its implementation to ensure the full extension of state authority over all of its territories.

The statement further noted that the Cabinet, as a whole, expressed its confidence in the army and its unifying national role, as well as the wisdom with which its leadership is handling these difficult circumstances to preserve the military institution and its role, and to keep it away from political disputes.

World News

Prime Minister

Najib Mikati

Army

Deployment

South Lebanon

Plan

Cabinet

China says reports of Defense Minister Dong in corruption probe 'pure fabrications'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-27

Lebanese Army announces deployment plans and safety measures amid ceasefire implementation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-26

Lebanon's FM hopes for ceasefire agreement and army deployment in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-25

Israeli army plants explosions in Khiam, withdraws from Biyyadah in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-18

Lebanese Army's four-phase deployment plan: Israel to withdraw within seven days under proposed ceasefire deal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:49

China says reports of Defense Minister Dong in corruption probe 'pure fabrications'

LBCI
World News
02:34

Beijing says three nationals 'wrongfully imprisoned' in US now back in China

LBCI
World News
02:25

US urges Ukraine to lower fighting age to 18 to bolster ranks against Russia

LBCI
World News
01:47

UK's PM to join EU leaders for security talks in February: Financial Times

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-16

Six killed in Israeli strike on Khraibeh, sound barrier breached over Baalbek

LBCI
Sports News
2024-11-22

Lebanon defeats UAE 99-77 in FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers, secures third win

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-20

Rules of engagement: Israeli airstrikes and Hezbollah's retaliation in Bekaa and Golan Heights

LBCI
World News
2024-08-26

UK denounces 'cowardly' Russian strikes on Ukraine

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:56

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:38

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:12

Israel's army reports killing six, arrests others in southern Lebanon; warns civilians to stay away ​

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:56

Lebanese Army starts deploying in southern Litani sector (Images)

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:21

Israeli Chief of Staff: Ceasefire enforcement will be tougher than fighting in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:51

Israeli Air Force drone strikes car in South Lebanon's Markaba to push it away from restricted area, Israeli Army Radio reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:38

Israel warns South Lebanon residents to avoid moving toward areas designated for evacuation or approaching Israeli forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

Middle East Airlines to resume regular flights on December 12

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:48

Hezbollah claims 'victory' over Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:25

Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander to Hezbollah Chief: Lebanon agreement marks strategic defeat for Israel

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More