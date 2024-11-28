News
Media office of PM Mikati: Cabinet expresses confidence in Lebanese Army and its national role
World News
2024-11-28 | 03:29
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Media office of PM Mikati: Cabinet expresses confidence in Lebanese Army and its national role
The Media Office of caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati issued a statement clarifying that some media outlets have published fabricated or selective reports about the Cabinet meeting discussions on Wednesday, either in pursuit of a "scoop" or with the intent to undermine the army.
The statement emphasized that the Cabinet session included productive and fruitful discussions, during which Army Commander General Joseph Aoun clearly and accurately presented the complete plan the army intends to implement to enhance its deployment in the south in accordance with U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.
It was agreed to submit the plan to the Cabinet for approval before proceeding with its implementation to ensure the full extension of state authority over all of its territories.
The statement further noted that the Cabinet, as a whole, expressed its confidence in the army and its unifying national role, as well as the wisdom with which its leadership is handling these difficult circumstances to preserve the military institution and its role, and to keep it away from political disputes.
World News
Prime Minister
Najib Mikati
Army
Deployment
South Lebanon
Plan
Cabinet
China says reports of Defense Minister Dong in corruption probe 'pure fabrications'
Previous
0
0
0
0
