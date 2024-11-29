Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20, Red Cross reports

The death toll from landslides that hit several villages in eastern Uganda rose to 20, with more than 100 still unaccounted for, the Red Cross said Friday.



"The death toll has risen to 20, following the retrieval of 19 bodies and the unfortunate passing of one survivor at the hospital," the Red Cross said without giving an estimate on how many people were missing. Authorities had Thursday put the death toll at 15, with 113 listed as missing.



AFP