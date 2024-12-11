News
Russia may target Ukraine with another Oreshnik missile 'in coming days': US official says
World News
2024-12-11 | 11:07
Russia may target Ukraine with another Oreshnik missile 'in coming days': US official says
Russia may soon target Ukraine with another of its new Oreshnik missiles, which Moscow first used in a strike last month, a U.S. official said on Wednesday.
"Russia has signaled its intent to launch another experimental Oreshnik missile at Ukraine, potentially in the coming days," the official said on condition of anonymity.
AFP
World News
Russia
Ukraine
Oreshnik
Missile
