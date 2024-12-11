Russia may target Ukraine with another Oreshnik missile 'in coming days': US official says

2024-12-11 | 11:07
Russia may target Ukraine with another Oreshnik missile 'in coming days': US official says
Russia may target Ukraine with another Oreshnik missile 'in coming days': US official says

Russia may soon target Ukraine with another of its new Oreshnik missiles, which Moscow first used in a strike last month, a U.S. official said on Wednesday.

"Russia has signaled its intent to launch another experimental Oreshnik missile at Ukraine, potentially in the coming days," the official said on condition of anonymity.

AFP
 

World News

Russia

Ukraine

Oreshnik

Missile

In first contacts, US officials urge Syrian rebels to support inclusive government
Senior Moscow official confirms Assad is in Russia: NBC
