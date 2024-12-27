News
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake hits Kuril Islands, GFZ says
World News
2024-12-27 | 09:13
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake hits Kuril Islands, GFZ says
An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck the Kuril Islands on Friday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 145 km (90.1 miles), GFZ said.
Reuters
World News
Earthquake
Kuril Islands
German Research Centre for Geosciences
GFZ
