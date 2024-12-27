Magnitude 6.6 earthquake hits Kuril Islands, GFZ says

2024-12-27 | 09:13
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake hits Kuril Islands, GFZ says
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake hits Kuril Islands, GFZ says

An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck the Kuril Islands on Friday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 145 km (90.1 miles), GFZ said.

Reuters
 

