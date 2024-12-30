Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, who died Sunday at age 100, was "crucial" to reaching a deal to put the Panama Canal under Panamanian control and restoring the country's "sovereignty," President Jose Mulino said.



"His time in the White House marked complex times," Mulino said on social media, adding that negotiations with Carter "achieved the transfer of the Canal to Panamanian hands and the full sovereignty of our country."



U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who will return to the White House in January, has threatened to demand that the key waterway be returned to the United States, which was initially completed and operated.



AFP