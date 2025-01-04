Six-day state funeral for Jimmy Carter gets underway

2025-01-04 | 10:44
Six-day state funeral for Jimmy Carter gets underway
Six-day state funeral for Jimmy Carter gets underway

Six days of funeral honors for former U.S. president Jimmy Carter began Saturday as a motorcade carrying his body rolled past flag-waving mourners and headed towards Plains, Georgia, for a final visit to his boyhood home.

Following a service later Saturday in Atlanta, the 39th president, who died last month at age 100, will lie in repose for mourners to pay their respects. Carter will then lie in state at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Tuesday.

AFP

World News

Funeral

Jimmy Carter

United States

