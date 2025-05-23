Seoul denies talks with US on potential troop pullout

23-05-2025 | 00:32
South Korea’s defense ministry said Friday there had been no discussions with Washington about withdrawing U.S. troops from the country, rejecting a Wall Street Journal report that claimed a partial pullout was under consideration.

Citing U.S. defense officials, the Wall Street Journal reported that Washington is weighing the redeployment of around 4,500 troops from South Korea to other locations, including Guam.

AFP
 

