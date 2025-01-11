Los Angeles inquires fire blame as strict curfew enforced

World News
2025-01-11 | 06:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Los Angeles inquires fire blame as strict curfew enforced
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Los Angeles inquires fire blame as strict curfew enforced

Californians on Friday demanded to know who is at fault for the vast devastation caused by the raging Los Angeles wildfires, as a strict curfew went into force to prevent looting and lawlessness.

At least 11 people died as flames ripped through neighborhoods and razed thousands of homes in a disaster that U.S. President Joe Biden likened to a "war scene."

While Angelenos grapple with the heart-rending ruin, anger has risen over officials' preparedness and response, particularly for a series of false evacuation alarms and after hydrants ran dry as firefighters battled the initial blazes.

Governor Gavin Newsom, on Friday, ordered a "full independent review" of the city's utilities, describing the lack of water supplies during the initial fires as "deeply troubling."

"We need answers to how that happened," he wrote in an open letter.

Residents like Nicole Perri, whose home in the upscale Pacific Palisades burnt down, told AFP that officials "completely let us down."

"They let us, the ordinary people, burn," added Nicholas Norman, across the city in Altadena.

A flare-up late Friday prompted new mandatory evacuations from ritzy neighborhoods along the fire's eastern flank, which include the famous Getty Center.

Built at a cost of $1 billion and constructed partly of fire-resistant travertine stone, the acclaimed museum boasts 125,000 artworks.

Meanwhile, as fears of looting grow, a sunset-to-sunrise curfew took effect in evacuated areas.

Around two dozen arrests have already been made across Los Angeles, where some residents have organized street patrols and kept armed watch over their own houses.

"If we see you in these areas, you will be subject to arrest," Los Angeles Police Department chief Jim McDonnell said.

Violators face up to six months in prison or $1,000 fines, he said.

The National Guard has been deployed to bolster law enforcement.

AFP 
 

World News

Los Angeles

United States

Californians

Wildfires

LBCI Next
Pope Francis prays for victims and rescuers in California wildfires
2024 was the hottest year on record, scientists express
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-01-10

Los Angeles wildfires devour thousands of homes even as fierce winds ease

LBCI
World News
2025-01-09

Los Angeles wildfires spread to Hollywood as 100,000 ordered to evacuate

LBCI
World News
2025-01-08

Tens of thousands flee as wildfires tear through Los Angeles area

LBCI
World News
07:02

Pope Francis prays for victims and rescuers in California wildfires

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:02

Pope Francis prays for victims and rescuers in California wildfires

LBCI
World News
15:04

2024 was the hottest year on record, scientists express

LBCI
World News
14:08

US, UK reveal widespread sanctions against Russia's energy sector

LBCI
World News
10:26

Venezuela opposition blasts Nicolas Maduro's swearing-in as 'coup'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-24

Mouawad to Craft the Miss Lebanon 2024 Crown: A Tribute to Resilience, Unity, and Optimism

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-09

Syrian opposition groups take control of Manbij in northern Syria, says Turkish security source

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:42

Israeli airstrike on Tayr Debba kills five, injures four, health ministry reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

Massive fires break out in pine forests of Homsiyeh and Qaitouli in Jezzine district (Video)

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:34

Speaking to LBCI, MP Ashraf Rifi urges Lebanon to appoint a prime minister who reflects Aoun's vision

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Israel’s breaches in south Lebanon: What’s really happening on the border?

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:50

Lebanese Forces to have 'significant' representation in the next government, MP Fadi Karam tells LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:16

Lebanon's president to hold parliamentary consultations for new prime minister on January 13

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Following Joseph Aoun's election as Lebanon's president, what’s next?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Tracking economic shifts in Lebanon: A review of 13 presidential terms – Part 1

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:07

Drone strike reportedly targets car in Tayr Debba; casualties reported (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:22

Patriarch al-Rahi praises President Aoun's inaugural speech as a 'roadmap for Lebanon's salvation'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More