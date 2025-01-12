Zelenskyy calls on allies to honor promises on arms supplies to Ukraine

2025-01-12 | 06:54
Zelenskyy calls on allies to honor promises on arms supplies to Ukraine
Zelenskyy calls on allies to honor promises on arms supplies to Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on allies on Sunday to honor all promises to supply Ukraine with weapons, including those to counter Russian air attacks.

Zelenskyy said that over the past week, Russian forces had launched hundreds of strikes on Ukraine, and nearly 700 aerial bombs and over 600 attack drones were used.

Ukrainian air defenses downed 60 out of 94 drones launched by Russia overnight, the air force said on Sunday. It noted that 34 drones were "lost", in reference to Ukraine's use of electronic warfare to redirect Russian drones.

"Every week, the Russian war continues only because the Russian army retains its ability to terrorize Ukraine and exploit its superiority in the sky," Zelenskyy said on the Telegram messaging app.

He called on Ukraine's allies to fulfill agreements already made.

"The decisions made at the NATO summit in Washington, as well as those adopted during the Ramstein meetings regarding air defenses for Ukraine, have still not been fully implemented," Zelenskyy said.

Reuters

