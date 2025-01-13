Magnitude 6.6 earthquake hits Kyushu, Japan, EMSC says

2025-01-13 | 07:41
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake hits Kyushu, Japan, EMSC says
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake hits Kyushu, Japan, EMSC says

A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck Kyushu region in Japan on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The quake was at a depth of 37 km (23 miles), EMSC said.

Reuters
 

