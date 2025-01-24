Moscow mayor says defenses repel Ukrainian drone attacks aimed at capital

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said early on Friday that air defense units had intercepted attacks by Ukrainian drones at four locations around the Russian capital.



Sobyanin, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said air defense units southeast of the capital in the Kolomna and Ramenskoye districts had repelled one group of "enemy" drones without specifying how many were involved.

"At the site where fragments fell, no damage or casualties have occurred," Sobyanin wrote on the Telegram messaging app, without specifying how many drones were involved. "Specialist emergency crews are at the site."



The mayor posted three more announcements in quick succession.



Sobyanin said two drones also headed for Moscow had been downed by air defenses in the Podolsk district, south of the capital.



He then reported a single drone downed in Troitsky district, in the southwest of the capital and in Shchyolkovo, to the northeast.



Specialist emergency crews were dispatched to all the sites, Sobyanin said.



Russian news agencies quoted Rosaviatsiya, the federal aviation agency, as saying two Moscow airports, Vnukovo and Domodedovo, were handling flights after suspending operations for a time. Six flights were redirected to other airports.



In the Ryazan region, southeast of Moscow, Regional Governor Pavel Markov said on Telegram that emergency services were tackling the aftermath of an air attack.



Markov said emergency crews had extinguished a fire after drone debris had damaged a house. Air defense units, he said, had destroyed drones in the region.



Unofficial Telegram channels posted videos of what bloggers described as large blazes in the city and said an oil storage depot and a power station had been hit.



Reuters could not independently confirm the reports that falling debris from a drone had damaged a private house.



The governor of the Tula region, also south of Moscow, said on Telegram that two drones had been "neutralized."



Russia's Defense Ministry had earlier said that it had destroyed 49 Ukrainian drones over a three-hour period late on Thursday, most of them over the Kursk region near the Ukrainian border.



The ministry, in a report on Telegram, said 37 drones had been destroyed solely in the Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces hold chunks of land after a mass incursion last August.



Unofficial Russian Telegram channels had reported a "large number" of drones over the Kursk region and posted videos of explosions.



Kursk Mayor Igor Kutsak said the attack had damaged power lines and cut off electricity to one city district.



The ministry statement said drones had also been destroyed over the border regions of Bryansk and Belgorod and the Russian-annexed Crimean Peninsula.



Reuters