DRC President blasts international community 'inaction' as Rwanda-backed fighters advance

DR Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi condemned the "inaction" of the international community in the face of intensifying conflict in the east on Wednesday, warning of the risk of regional "escalation."



"Your silence and inaction... are an affront" to the DRC, he said in a televised address, adding that the advance of Rwanda-backed fighters in the east of the country could lead "straight to an escalation" in the Great Lakes region.



AFP