American Airlines confirms 60 passengers, four crew aboard crashed jet

American Airlines said 60 passengers and four crew members were aboard the commercial jet that crashed into the Potomac River late Wednesday after colliding with a military helicopter in mid-air outside Washington.



"American Eagle Flight 5342, en route from Wichita, Kansas (ICT), to Washington, D.C. (DCA), was involved in an accident at DCA," the airline said in a statement. "There were 60 passengers and four crew members on board the aircraft."



AFP