UN says US aid cut could result in 1,200 more Afghan maternal deaths by 2028
A key U.N. health agency warned Tuesday that Washington's aid cut could see 1,200 more women die from pregnancy and birth-linked causes in Afghanistan through 2028.
"Obviously, we're pretty concerned about that substantial loss in funding," Pio Smith, the U.N. Population Fund (UNFPA) regional director for Asia and the Pacific, told reporters, pointing to Afghanistan, where "between 2025 and 2028, we estimate that the absence of U.S. support will result in 1,200 additional maternal deaths and 109,000 additional unintended pregnancies."
