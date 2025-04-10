Saudi Arabia's foreign minister arrived in the United States on Tuesday for an official visit aimed at planning U.S. President Donald Trump's expected trip to the kingdom later this spring, a source close to the Saudi royal court told Reuters.



Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud discussed with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday the developments in Gaza, Sudan, Yemen as well as the Russian-Ukranian conflict, the Saudi foreign ministry reported without giving further details.



The Saudi foreign minister was expected to discuss the status of Yemen's Houthis during meetings with U.S. government officials, the source said.



The trip was scheduled before last week's U.S. tariffs announcement, the source added. Trump's tariff offensive has rattled markets and raised fears of a global recession that could drive down the price of oil, Saudi Arabia's main export.



Trump plans to visit Saudi Arabia as early as May to sign an investment agreement in what will be the first foreign trip of his second term, with stops also planned in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.



Reuters