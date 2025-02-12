Former Bangladesh govt behind possible 'crimes against humanity:' UN says

Bangladesh's former government was behind widespread and systematic attacks on protesters as it strived to hold onto power last year, the U.N. said Wednesday, warning that the abuses could amount to "crimes against humanity."



The police crackdown on protesters who eventually managed to topple premier Sheikh Hasina killed as many as 1,400 people between July 1 and August 15 last year, the United Nations human rights office estimated in a new report.



