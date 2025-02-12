Hegseth says Ukraine cannot expect return to old borders, NATO membership

12-02-2025 | 15:49
Hegseth says Ukraine cannot expect return to old borders, NATO membership
Hegseth says Ukraine cannot expect return to old borders, NATO membership

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said a return to Ukraine's pre-2014 borders was unrealistic, and the Trump administration does not see NATO membership for Kyiv as part of a solution to the war triggered by Russia's invasion.

Speaking at a meeting of Ukraine's military allies at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday, Hegseth delivered the clearest and bluntest public statement on the new U.S. administration's approach to the nearly three-year-old war.

"We want, like you, a sovereign and prosperous Ukraine. But we must start by recognizing that returning to Ukraine's pre-2014 borders is an unrealistic objective," Hegseth told the meeting of Ukrainian officials and more than 40 allies.

"Chasing this illusionary goal will only prolong the war and cause more suffering," he added.

He also told Washington's NATO allies that they would have to step up and assume greater responsibility for Europe's security. He said "stark strategic realities," such as U.S. border security issues and threats posed by China, prevented the U.S. from being "primarily focused on the security of Europe."

Reuters

World News

United States

Ukraine

Borders

NATO

Russia refuses swapping occupied territory with Ukraine
Strike on Kyiv shows Putin is 'not preparing for peace:' President Zelensky
