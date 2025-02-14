Russia calls Zelenskiy accusation over Chornobyl plant stage-managed 'nuclear blackmail'

14-02-2025 | 12:25
Russia calls Zelenskiy accusation over Chornobyl plant stage-managed 'nuclear blackmail'

Russia said on Friday that an accusation from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that a Russian drone had struck the Chornobyl nuclear power plant was a staged "provocation" by Kyiv to blackmail the West into giving it more aid.

Zelenskiy said on Friday that a Russian drone had caused significant damage to the radiation containment shelter at the plant, but that radiation levels remained normal after the incident, which came as top U.S., Ukrainian and European officials gathered at the Munich Security Conference to discuss the war in Ukraine.

Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, accused Zelenskiy of orchestrating the alleged drone attack to coincide with the Munich event as part of a lobbying effort to secure more weapons and money from the West.


Reuters
 

