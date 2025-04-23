News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
30
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
30
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ukraine peace talks with international foreign ministers postponed: UK government says
World News
23-04-2025 | 03:44
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Ukraine peace talks with international foreign ministers postponed: UK government says
Ukraine peace talks involving international foreign ministers scheduled to take place in London on Wednesday have been postponed, the UK government said. However, a meeting of lower-level officials will still take place.
"The Ukraine Peace Talks meeting with Foreign Ministers today is being postponed. Official level talks will continue," the UK Foreign Office told AFP.
AFP
World News
Ukraine
Government
Peace
Talks
Russia
War
Next
Pope Francis' coffin arrives in Saint Peter's Basilica to lie in state
Pope Francis's coffin begins procession towards Saint Peter's Basilica
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-04-21
Putin says he is open to direct peace talks with Ukraine
World News
2025-04-21
Putin says he is open to direct peace talks with Ukraine
0
World News
2025-03-07
Trump says 'easier' to work with Russia than Ukraine on peace talks
World News
2025-03-07
Trump says 'easier' to work with Russia than Ukraine on peace talks
0
World News
2025-04-04
UK Foreign Secretary says London and Washington in talks for economic agreement
World News
2025-04-04
UK Foreign Secretary says London and Washington in talks for economic agreement
0
World News
2025-03-10
Zelensky, ahead of US talks, says Ukraine wants peace
World News
2025-03-10
Zelensky, ahead of US talks, says Ukraine wants peace
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:26
Germany, France, Britain urge Israel to allow aid into Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:26
Germany, France, Britain urge Israel to allow aid into Gaza
0
Middle East News
04:00
Iran says new US sanctions on energy sector undermine dialogue with Washington
Middle East News
04:00
Iran says new US sanctions on energy sector undermine dialogue with Washington
0
World News
03:51
Pope Francis' coffin arrives in Saint Peter's Basilica to lie in state
World News
03:51
Pope Francis' coffin arrives in Saint Peter's Basilica to lie in state
0
World News
03:17
Pope Francis's coffin begins procession towards Saint Peter's Basilica
World News
03:17
Pope Francis's coffin begins procession towards Saint Peter's Basilica
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:34
Zelensky says wants to meet Trump at pope's funeral
World News
13:34
Zelensky says wants to meet Trump at pope's funeral
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
IMF hears reform pitch: Lebanon presents unified reform vision to IMF at Spring Meetings
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
IMF hears reform pitch: Lebanon presents unified reform vision to IMF at Spring Meetings
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-20
Maronite Patriarch undergoes surgery after Easter Mass fall
Lebanon News
2025-04-20
Maronite Patriarch undergoes surgery after Easter Mass fall
0
World News
2025-01-09
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen says new president 'moment of hope' for Lebanon
World News
2025-01-09
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen says new president 'moment of hope' for Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:41
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
03:41
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:00
Lebanese Foreign Ministry to summon Iranian Ambassador over disarmament post on X
Lebanon News
07:00
Lebanese Foreign Ministry to summon Iranian Ambassador over disarmament post on X
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
IMF hears reform pitch: Lebanon presents unified reform vision to IMF at Spring Meetings
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
IMF hears reform pitch: Lebanon presents unified reform vision to IMF at Spring Meetings
3
Lebanon News
14:31
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber: Lebanon plans customs reform, eyes full border scanner installment
Lebanon News
14:31
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber: Lebanon plans customs reform, eyes full border scanner installment
4
Lebanon News
05:52
Injuries reported in Israeli strike on vehicle and motorcycle on Hanniyeh–Qlaileh road in Tyre
Lebanon News
05:52
Injuries reported in Israeli strike on vehicle and motorcycle on Hanniyeh–Qlaileh road in Tyre
5
Lebanon News
06:45
Lebanon's Health Ministry reports one killed in Israeli strike on Hanniyeh in Tyre, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:45
Lebanon's Health Ministry reports one killed in Israeli strike on Hanniyeh in Tyre, South Lebanon
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Splits over war strategy: Israel reveals Gaza control plan
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Splits over war strategy: Israel reveals Gaza control plan
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Church at a turning point: Meet some potential successors to late Pope Francis
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Church at a turning point: Meet some potential successors to late Pope Francis
8
Sports News
10:18
Lebanon's Sports Minister cancels three sports over licensing irregularities
Sports News
10:18
Lebanon's Sports Minister cancels three sports over licensing irregularities
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More