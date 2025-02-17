Pope Francis has third peaceful night in hospital, ANSA says

Pope Francis, who is receiving treatment for a respiratory tract infection, had a peaceful night in hospital, Italy's ANSA news agency reported on Monday, citing sources close to the hospital.



The pontiff, 88, has been suffering from bronchitis for more than a week and was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Friday morning.



Francis on Sunday was unable to deliver his regular prayer to pilgrims in St Peter's Square or lead a special mass for artists held to mark the Catholic Church's Jubilee Year.



"Thank you for the affection, prayer and closeness with which you are accompanying me in these days," Pope Francis wrote on X on Sunday.



