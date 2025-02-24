UK posts over 100 sanctions for aiding Russia in Ukraine war

24-02-2025 | 07:54
UK posts over 100 sanctions for aiding Russia in Ukraine war
UK posts over 100 sanctions for aiding Russia in Ukraine war

The UK government on Monday unveiled over 100 sanctions against those aiding Russian President Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine on the third anniversary of the start of the conflict.

The package of measures would target "Russia's military machine, entities in third countries who support it, and the fragile supply networks that it relies on, "a Foreign Office statement said.

World News

UK

Sanctions

Russia

War

Ukraine

Merz says Netanyahu 'can visit' Germany despite ICC warrant
German vote winner Merz says seeks coalition with center-left SPD
