News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
18
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
18
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Vatican says Pope is resting after another peaceful night
World News
28-02-2025 | 03:12
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Vatican says Pope is resting after another peaceful night
Pope Francis, who has been hospitalized for two weeks battling double pneumonia, has spent another peaceful night and is now resting, the Vatican said on Friday.
Francis was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 14 with what was originally described as a bronchitis and was later revealed to have developed into something more serious.
In a medical update on Thursday, the Vatican said the pontiff's condition had "continued to show improvement" but his prognosis remained guarded due to a complex clinical picture.
Francis has suffered several bouts of ill health over the past two years. He is prone to lung infections because he developed pleurisy as a young adult and had part of one lung removed.
Double pneumonia is a serious infection of both lungs that can inflame and scar them, making it difficult to breathe. The Vatican said Francis suffered a "prolonged asthma-like respiratory crisis" on Saturday, but there have been no repeats.
Reuters
World News
Pope Francis
Pneumonia
Vatican
Next
Three civilians killed in strikes on Russian-held part of Ukraine's Kherson region, state news agencies report
China warns new US tariffs will 'seriously impact dialogue'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-02-26
Critically-ill pope passed 'peaceful' night, Vatican says
World News
2025-02-26
Critically-ill pope passed 'peaceful' night, Vatican says
0
World News
2025-02-20
Hospitalized Pope Francis had a 'peaceful' night, up and eating: Vatican says
World News
2025-02-20
Hospitalized Pope Francis had a 'peaceful' night, up and eating: Vatican says
0
World News
2025-02-27
Pope Francis slept well and is resting, Vatican says
World News
2025-02-27
Pope Francis slept well and is resting, Vatican says
0
World News
2025-02-17
Pope Francis has third peaceful night in hospital, ANSA says
World News
2025-02-17
Pope Francis has third peaceful night in hospital, ANSA says
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:50
Three civilians killed in strikes on Russian-held part of Ukraine's Kherson region, state news agencies report
World News
03:50
Three civilians killed in strikes on Russian-held part of Ukraine's Kherson region, state news agencies report
0
World News
03:04
China warns new US tariffs will 'seriously impact dialogue'
World News
03:04
China warns new US tariffs will 'seriously impact dialogue'
0
World News
02:55
Russia says it thwarted Ukrainian assassination plot against senior Putin-linked Orthodox priest
World News
02:55
Russia says it thwarted Ukrainian assassination plot against senior Putin-linked Orthodox priest
0
World News
01:42
UK's Starmer invites over a dozen leaders to Sunday Ukraine 'summit'
World News
01:42
UK's Starmer invites over a dozen leaders to Sunday Ukraine 'summit'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-29
Sisi says 'forcibly displacing Palestinians is an injustice we cannot be part of'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-29
Sisi says 'forcibly displacing Palestinians is an injustice we cannot be part of'
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-27
Lebanon’s president congratulates government on confidence vote, calls opposition a right, necessity
Lebanon News
2025-02-27
Lebanon’s president congratulates government on confidence vote, calls opposition a right, necessity
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-29
Lebanese Army continues deployment in South Litani amid Israeli violations
Lebanon News
2025-01-29
Lebanese Army continues deployment in South Litani amid Israeli violations
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-08
Lebanon’s new government Ministers: A look at their diverse backgrounds
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-08
Lebanon’s new government Ministers: A look at their diverse backgrounds
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:16
Israel's defense minister says forces 'staying indefinitely' in Lebanon border buffer zone: AFP
Lebanon News
07:16
Israel's defense minister says forces 'staying indefinitely' in Lebanon border buffer zone: AFP
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Lebanon's unpaid electricity debt: Will Lebanon finally honor its fuel agreement with Iraq?
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Lebanon's unpaid electricity debt: Will Lebanon finally honor its fuel agreement with Iraq?
3
Lebanon News
12:10
Israel military says struck Hezbollah 'observation post' in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:10
Israel military says struck Hezbollah 'observation post' in South Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
10:34
Two Israeli strikes target Hermel
Lebanon News
10:34
Two Israeli strikes target Hermel
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Global footprint: The future of Lebanon's diplomatic missions, embassies, and consulates
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Global footprint: The future of Lebanon's diplomatic missions, embassies, and consulates
6
Lebanon News
10:43
Walid Jumblatt says from Baabda Palace: Israeli plan is to divide the region
Lebanon News
10:43
Walid Jumblatt says from Baabda Palace: Israeli plan is to divide the region
7
Lebanon News
05:16
Amal Movement, Hezbollah unite to address reconstruction and upcoming municipal elections
Lebanon News
05:16
Amal Movement, Hezbollah unite to address reconstruction and upcoming municipal elections
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israeli PM Netanyahu tightens grip on power as hostage deal and military strategy unfold
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israeli PM Netanyahu tightens grip on power as hostage deal and military strategy unfold
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More