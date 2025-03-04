Poland may redirect EU funds towards defense, minister says

04-03-2025 | 07:46
Poland may redirect EU funds towards defense, minister says
Poland may redirect EU funds towards defense, minister says

Poland will review its Recovery and Resilience Plan to redirect funds towards defense and economic resilience, Polish Funds Minister Katarzyna Pelczynska-Nalecz said on Tuesday.

The minister said last month that EU funds should be redirected from the EU recovery facility to security. The EU's recovery facility provides Poland with nearly 60 billion euros ($63.1 billion) in grants and cheap loans.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk later said Pelczynska-Nalecz had told him that she was working on releasing up to 30 billion zlotys ($7.6 billion) to shift these funds to the "broadly understood defense and defense industry."

"This will require urgent and full cooperation of other ministries," Tusk said ahead of a government sitting.

He also said that the work on a bill on public investments in defense needs to speed up and that the bill could be adopted by the government next week.

Reuters

World News

Poland

European Union

Funds

Defense

