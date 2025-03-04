Smoke grenades tossed in Serbian parliament, lawmaker suffers stroke

Serbian opposition lawmakers threw smoke grenades and tear gas inside parliament on Tuesday to protest against the government and support demonstrating students, with one legislator suffering a stroke during the chaos.



Four months of student-led demonstrations have drawn in teachers, farmers, and others to become the biggest threat to President Aleksandar Vucic's decade-long rule, with many Serbians denouncing corruption and incompetence in government.



After the ruling coalition led by the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) approved the agenda at the legislative session, some opposition politicians ran out of their seats towards the parliamentary speaker and scuffled with security guards.



Others tossed smoke grenades and tear gas, with live TV showing black and pink smoke inside the parliament, which has also witnessed brawls and throwing of water in the decades since the introduction of multi-party democracy in 1990.



