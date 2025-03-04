News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ramadan Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Smoke grenades tossed in Serbian parliament, lawmaker suffers stroke
World News
04-03-2025 | 07:54
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Smoke grenades tossed in Serbian parliament, lawmaker suffers stroke
Serbian opposition lawmakers threw smoke grenades and tear gas inside parliament on Tuesday to protest against the government and support demonstrating students, with one legislator suffering a stroke during the chaos.
Four months of student-led demonstrations have drawn in teachers, farmers, and others to become the biggest threat to President Aleksandar Vucic's decade-long rule, with many Serbians denouncing corruption and incompetence in government.
After the ruling coalition led by the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) approved the agenda at the legislative session, some opposition politicians ran out of their seats towards the parliamentary speaker and scuffled with security guards.
Others tossed smoke grenades and tear gas, with live TV showing black and pink smoke inside the parliament, which has also witnessed brawls and throwing of water in the decades since the introduction of multi-party democracy in 1990.
Reuters
World News
Grenades
Parliament
Serbia
Lawmakers
Next
Mexico President condemns US tariffs and promises retaliation
Poland may redirect EU funds towards defense, minister says
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:36
Pope suffers two new episodes of 'acute respiratory failure': Vatican
World News
13:36
Pope suffers two new episodes of 'acute respiratory failure': Vatican
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Hezbollah lawmaker Hussein Hajj Hassan slams US envoy’s remarks, calls for full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Hezbollah lawmaker Hussein Hajj Hassan slams US envoy’s remarks, calls for full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-21
Lebanon's presidency, parliament to take part in Hezbollah leaders' funeral: Committee
Lebanon News
2025-02-21
Lebanon's presidency, parliament to take part in Hezbollah leaders' funeral: Committee
0
World News
2025-02-12
Armenia's parliament votes in first reading to launch EU accession bid
World News
2025-02-12
Armenia's parliament votes in first reading to launch EU accession bid
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:46
US waives $95 million in military aid to Lebanon despite Trump administration freeze: Axios
Lebanon News
10:46
US waives $95 million in military aid to Lebanon despite Trump administration freeze: Axios
0
Middle East News
10:37
US State designates Yemen's Houthis 'foreign terrorist organization'
Middle East News
10:37
US State designates Yemen's Houthis 'foreign terrorist organization'
0
World News
10:10
France seeks to rally 'all means possible' after US Ukraine aid halt: PM
World News
10:10
France seeks to rally 'all means possible' after US Ukraine aid halt: PM
0
World News
09:02
Mexico President condemns US tariffs and promises retaliation
World News
09:02
Mexico President condemns US tariffs and promises retaliation
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-28
World Bank's role in reconstruction: Can Lebanon rebuild without economic and political reforms?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-28
World Bank's role in reconstruction: Can Lebanon rebuild without economic and political reforms?
0
World News
2025-02-09
Sudan to form new government after regaining Khartoum: Military sources
World News
2025-02-09
Sudan to form new government after regaining Khartoum: Military sources
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli drones carry out two airstrikes on Wadi Zibqin in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli drones carry out two airstrikes on Wadi Zibqin in South Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:14
UN 'strongly endorses' Egyptian plan on Gaza reconstruction
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:14
UN 'strongly endorses' Egyptian plan on Gaza reconstruction
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel expands 'buffer zones': Northern Israeli residents refuse to return
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel expands 'buffer zones': Northern Israeli residents refuse to return
2
Middle East News
13:11
Israeli strike targets Tartus port in northwestern Syria: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority
Middle East News
13:11
Israeli strike targets Tartus port in northwestern Syria: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority
3
Lebanon News
06:30
Israeli army radio claims Israel killed key figure in Hezbollah's Radwan Force in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:30
Israeli army radio claims Israel killed key figure in Hezbollah's Radwan Force in southern Lebanon
4
Middle East News
11:47
Three killed, 20 injured in explosion in Syria's Deir el-Zor: State news agency
Middle East News
11:47
Three killed, 20 injured in explosion in Syria's Deir el-Zor: State news agency
5
Lebanon News
06:45
Lebanon announces May 4 as the first phase of municipal elections: Minister
Lebanon News
06:45
Lebanon announces May 4 as the first phase of municipal elections: Minister
6
Lebanon News
07:31
Lebanon's Health Ministry says Israeli airstrike on car in Rechknanay, Tyre district, kills one
Lebanon News
07:31
Lebanon's Health Ministry says Israeli airstrike on car in Rechknanay, Tyre district, kills one
7
Lebanon News
03:43
Saudi Arabia and Lebanon stress need to strengthen Arab cooperation in joint statement
Lebanon News
03:43
Saudi Arabia and Lebanon stress need to strengthen Arab cooperation in joint statement
8
Lebanon News
03:02
President Aoun heads to Cairo for Arab League extraordinary summit after talks with Saudi crown prince
Lebanon News
03:02
President Aoun heads to Cairo for Arab League extraordinary summit after talks with Saudi crown prince
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More