Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik said Thursday he would not respond to a legal summons from the country's central prosecutor after he was informed that he was facing allegations of undermining the constitution.



"The Prosecutor's Office of [Bosnia] has summoned me to give a statement tomorrow as a suspect for undermining the constitutional order," Dodik wrote in a message on social media.



"I will not go to their political court, because Serbs no longer submit to inquisitions!" he added.



AFP