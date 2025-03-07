Discovery of World War 2 bomb near major Paris train station disrupts services

World News
07-03-2025 | 03:28
High views
Discovery of World War 2 bomb near major Paris train station disrupts services
Discovery of World War 2 bomb near major Paris train station disrupts services

The discovery of an unexploded bomb dating back to World War Two has disrupted morning traffic to and from Paris' bustling Gare du Nord train station, the French national railway company said on Friday.

The disruption affects local metro lines, commuter rails, national and international trains, and Eurostar services.

"Due to the discovery last night of an unexploded bomb from the Second World War during work carried out near Paris Gare du Nord, traffic is interrupted to and from Gare du Nord," one of the network's train lines, the H Line, said in a post on messaging platform X.

The bomb was found 2.5 km (1.55 miles) from the train station, in the middle of the train tracks, the H line said. Train traffic would be disrupted until the de-mining operation was completed.

Reuters
 

World News

World War 2

Bomb

Paris

Train Station

