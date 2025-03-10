News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Law Ma LTa2ayna
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Mark Carney wins race to replace Trudeau as Canada's prime minister
World News
10-03-2025 | 04:34
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Mark Carney wins race to replace Trudeau as Canada's prime minister
Former central banker Mark Carney won the race to become leader of Canada's ruling Liberal Party and will succeed Justin Trudeau as prime minister, official results showed on Sunday.
Carney will take over at a tumultuous time in Canada, which is in the midst of a trade war with longtime ally the United States under President Donald Trump and must hold a general election soon.
Carney, 59, took 86% of votes cast to beat former Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland in a contest in which just under 152,000 party members voted.
"There's someone who's trying to weaken our economy," Carney said of Trump, spurring loud boos at the party gathering. "He's attacking Canadian workers, families, and businesses. We can't let him succeed."
"This won’t be business as usual," Carney said. "We will have to do things that we haven’t imagined before, at speeds we didn’t think possible."
Trudeau announced in January that he would step down after more than nine years in power as his approval rating plummeted, forcing the ruling Liberal Party to run a quick contest to replace him.
Reuters
World News
Mark Carney
Race
Justin Trudeau
Canada
Prime Minister
Next
Russia says expelling two British 'diplomats' on spying charges
US President Donald Trump 'unpredictable': Greenland PM
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-01-07
Canada's Trudeau to resign as prime minister after nine years, blames party infighting
World News
2025-01-07
Canada's Trudeau to resign as prime minister after nine years, blames party infighting
0
World News
2025-01-17
Former Canada finance minister Freeland running to replace Trudeau
World News
2025-01-17
Former Canada finance minister Freeland running to replace Trudeau
0
World News
2025-01-06
Canada's Trudeau to give remarks as pressure to resign mounts
World News
2025-01-06
Canada's Trudeau to give remarks as pressure to resign mounts
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-20
MP Mark Daou to LBCI: Public pressure played major role in appointing the prime minister
Lebanon News
2025-01-20
MP Mark Daou to LBCI: Public pressure played major role in appointing the prime minister
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:29
Macron congratulates next Canada PM Carney, ties 'stronger than ever'
World News
07:29
Macron congratulates next Canada PM Carney, ties 'stronger than ever'
0
World News
07:22
Ukraine to propose sky and sea ceasefire at Saudi talks with US: Kyiv official to AFP
World News
07:22
Ukraine to propose sky and sea ceasefire at Saudi talks with US: Kyiv official to AFP
0
Middle East News
06:31
Kremlin on Trump's message to Iran: Tehran makes its own decisions
Middle East News
06:31
Kremlin on Trump's message to Iran: Tehran makes its own decisions
0
Middle East News
06:22
Kremlin says violence in Syria must end as soon as possible
Middle East News
06:22
Kremlin says violence in Syria must end as soon as possible
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-07
Israel carries out series of airstrikes in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-03-07
Israel carries out series of airstrikes in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-08
Airstrike targets vehicle on Khirbet Selm road, leaving one dead and another injured
Lebanon News
2025-03-08
Airstrike targets vehicle on Khirbet Selm road, leaving one dead and another injured
0
World News
06:01
Russia's expulsion of two Brits 'malicious and baseless': UK
World News
06:01
Russia's expulsion of two Brits 'malicious and baseless': UK
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-17
Years of delay: Investigations into Beirut Port explosions resume
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-17
Years of delay: Investigations into Beirut Port explosions resume
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:59
Lebanese soldier dies of heart attack after Israeli army fires at funeral in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
Lebanon News
11:59
Lebanese soldier dies of heart attack after Israeli army fires at funeral in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
2
News Bulletin Reports
14:14
Syria's ongoing instability: Security meeting takes place in Jordan
News Bulletin Reports
14:14
Syria's ongoing instability: Security meeting takes place in Jordan
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:55
Grief under siege: Mass funeral in South Lebanon as Israeli occupation of Kfarkela continues
News Bulletin Reports
13:55
Grief under siege: Mass funeral in South Lebanon as Israeli occupation of Kfarkela continues
4
Lebanon News
10:08
Israeli army gunfire injures Lebanese civilian and soldier in South Lebanon's Kfarkila
Lebanon News
10:08
Israeli army gunfire injures Lebanese civilian and soldier in South Lebanon's Kfarkila
5
Lebanon News
15:20
Lebanese soldier reported missing near army post in Bastara Farm
Lebanon News
15:20
Lebanese soldier reported missing near army post in Bastara Farm
6
Lebanon News
05:24
President Aoun discusses Lebanese diaspora in UAE with Ambassador Dandan
Lebanon News
05:24
President Aoun discusses Lebanese diaspora in UAE with Ambassador Dandan
7
Middle East News
10:13
Syrian state media reports discovery of mass grave in Al Qardahah (Video)
Middle East News
10:13
Syrian state media reports discovery of mass grave in Al Qardahah (Video)
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Expansionist ambitions: Israel takes advantage of Syria clashes, pushes for greater control
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Expansionist ambitions: Israel takes advantage of Syria clashes, pushes for greater control
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More