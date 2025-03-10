Russia's expulsion of two Brits 'malicious and baseless': UK

World News
10-03-2025 | 06:01
High views
Russia's expulsion of two Brits 'malicious and baseless': UK
Russia's expulsion of two Brits 'malicious and baseless': UK

The UK on Monday slammed unfounded Russia's expulsion of a British diplomat and the spouse of another envoy accused by Moscow of carrying out espionage activities.

"This is not the first time that Russia has made malicious and baseless accusations against our staff," a UK Foreign Office spokesperson said following the latest in a series of tit-for-tat expulsions by Moscow and London.

AFP

World News

Russia

Expulsion

UK

Diplomats

Zelensky, ahead of US talks, says Ukraine wants peace
UK PM congratulates next Canada PM Carney
