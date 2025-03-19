40 missing, six bodies found after Mediterranean migrant shipwreck: UN

Forty migrants are missing and six bodies have been recovered after a shipwreck in the Mediterranean, the United Nations said Wednesday, as Italian media reported it occurred off the island of Lampedusa.



"Still too many dead in a new shipwreck in the Mediterranean," UNHCR representative Chiara Cardoletti said on X, adding that the inflatable dinghy had left Tunisia on Monday carrying 56 people. Italian media said there were 10 survivors.



AFP