Israel confirms planned handover of six living Gaza hostages, four bodies this week

Israel said Tuesday it expects the bodies of four hostages held in Gaza to be returned on Thursday, ahead of the release of six living captives on Saturday, confirming an earlier announcement from Hamas.



During indirect negotiations in Cairo between Israel and the Palestinian militant group, "agreements were reached according to which the six living hostages (due for release under) the first phase will be released on Saturday," said a statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, referring to the truce agreement that went into effect last month.



It added that four hostage bodies would be returned to Israel on Thursday, ahead of four others next week.





AFP