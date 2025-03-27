News
French prosecutors request 7-year prison term for ex-president Sarkozy in Libya trial
World News
27-03-2025 | 12:28
French prosecutors request 7-year prison term for ex-president Sarkozy in Libya trial
French prosecutors requested Thursday a seven-year prison sentence for former president Nicolas Sarkozy in his trial on charges of accepting illegal campaign financing in an alleged pact with the late Libyan dictator Moamer Kadhafi.
Sarkozy, president from 2007-2012 and who denies the charges, was already convicted and jailed for one year in a separate influence-peddling case, a sentence he is currently serving with an electronic tag rather than in prison.
AFP
World News
France
Prosecutors
Nicolas Sarkozy
Libya
Moamer Kadhafi
