India will not 'bow down', trade minister says after US tariffs

India will not "bow down" and instead focus on capturing new markets, trade minister Piyush Goyal said in his first public remarks since Washington imposed steep tariffs on Indian goods.



The 50-percent levies on many Indian imports into the United States took effect this week as punishment for New Delhi's massive purchases of Russian oil, part of U.S. efforts to pressure Moscow into ending its war in Ukraine.



Since his return to the White House this year, U.S. President Donald Trump has wielded tariffs as a wide-ranging policy tool, with the levies upending global trade.



Speaking at a construction industry event in New Delhi on Friday, Goyal said India was "always ready if anyone wants to have a free trade agreement with us".



AFP