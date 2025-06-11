News
Musk says some of his posts about Trump 'went too far'
World News
11-06-2025 | 13:35
2
min
Musk says some of his posts about Trump 'went too far'
Billionaire businessman Elon Musk said on Wednesday he regretted some of the posts he made last week about Donald Trump as they had gone "too far", a gesture the U.S. president described as "very nice," in the latest sign of a tentative reconciliation between the two men.
Trump said on Saturday his relationship with Musk was over after they exchanged insults on social media, with the Tesla and SpaceX CEO describing the president's sweeping tax and spending bill as a "disgusting abomination."
Musk has since deleted some posts critical of Trump, including one signaling support for impeaching the president.
Sources close to the world's richest man say his anger has started to subside and that he may want to repair the relationship. Company and market analysts suggested Musk's tone could reflect a desire to protect his businesses.
"I regret some of my posts about President Donald Trump last week. They went too far," Musk wrote in a post on his social media platform X on Wednesday, without saying which specific posts he was talking about.
After Musk's comments, Trump told the New York Post: "I thought it was very nice that he did that."
Reuters
World News
Elon Musk
Posts
Trump
US
